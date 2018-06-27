Ozzy Osbourne ''hated'' filming his family's reality TV show 'The Osbournes'.

The 69-year-old rocker is set to appear in the third series of 'Ozzy & Jack's World Detour' with his son Jack Osbourne next week, but the 32-year-old musician has admitted he was initially worried about asking his dad to do the programme because he can remember how much he resented having the camera follow his every move.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Jack said: ''After 'The Osbournes', he just hated reality TV. He hated the experience, he hated the way he was portrayed.

''He was like, 'It's not what I do. I'm a musician.' ''

'The Osbournes' - which followed the lives of the Black Sabbath star, his manager wife Sharon and their two children Jack and Kelly - ran from 2002 until 2005.

But Ozzy wasn't the only member of the family to despise the format of the show as his eldest daughter Aimee refused to be part of the series and moved out of the family home at the age of just 16 because she didn't want to be in the limelight.

Jack and Ozzy have starred in 'Ozzy & Jack's World Detour' since 2016 and, although the media personality's daughters Pearl, six, Andy, three, and Minnie, four months, make an appearance in the forthcoming series, he is cautious about how much time they spend in front of the cameras because he wants ''normality'' for them.

He explained: ''[It's] the best time. My favourite times on the show have been when my kids have come out. I'm a little more structured with my kids than my parents were with me. I won't take them out of school for travel, not so much.''

Meanwhile, Jack and his wife Lisa Stelly shocked the world last month when they announced that they were going their separate ways after six years of marriage.

They said in a statement: ''So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that.

''We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa. (sic)''