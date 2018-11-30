Ozzy Osbourne almost died after having a manicure.

The Black Sabbath rocker was forced to cancel a string of gigs in October after contracting an infection in his thumb and he revealed he had to undergo emergency surgery following a disastrous trip to a beautician.

He said: ''I'm having the best time of my life - apart from that f***ing thing with my thumb, and I didn't realise that it was very dangerous.

''I was in hospital for a couple of days and had emergency surgery, and I remember waking up in the morning and [my wife] Sharon said: 'What the f**k have you done to your hand?'

''The funny thing is they reckon I got it from a manicure! It won't stop me from heading to the UK in February.''

Though the 69-year-old star has recovered from the infection - which saw his thumb swell to the size of ''a lightbulb'' - he struggled to do anything in the days after his surgery.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm right-handed. You can't wipe your own a**e. And I didn't have many f***ing volunteers who would do it for me.''

Ozzy recently admitted he was warned he ''could die'' if he didn't cancel tour dates to recover from the infection.

He said: ''I said to Sharon, 'What the f**k am I gonna do for the gig?' Then the doctor said, 'You must be f***ing crazy. You get another staph infection, and you could die.'

''He said, 'One's enough. You've got three individual ones.' ''

And the 'Paranoid' rocker was surprised when medics told him not to rush his recovery.

He added: ''To be honest with you, I didn't feel that bad all along. I said to the doctor at one point, 'When can I work out?' He said, 'You can do whatever you like, but I don't advise you to for at least 10 days.'

''I tried working out for two minutes and I thought I was gonna f***in' die, because the antibiotic knocks the wind out of your sails big-time. So I went, 'You know what? I'll let the doctor be the doctor and I'll be the patient.'

''So now compared to what I was like, I feel about 85 to 90 percent better. So I'm well on the mend.''