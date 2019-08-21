Ozzy Osbourne felt ''helpless'' in hospital.

The Black Sabbath star had to spend time in hospital after undergoing neck surgery and admitted he felt like he was going ''nuts''.

He said: ''I cannot describe to you the helpless feeling that I had. I had to use [a walker] to go for a pee. I had to have nurses, day and night. Just being in hospital is enough to drive you nuts. I thank God I didn't paralyse myself when I had that accident. I wouldn't be here now. I would have jumped off the f***ing roof - or fell off the roof, whatever.''

And the 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' hitmaker admits he thought he ''cheated death'' after his quad-bike accident.

He added: ''I thought I'd cheated death once again. I was getting a strange feeling sometimes, like nerve pain going down my arms. I used to think it was wear-and-tear from being on the road and didn't give it a second thought. When they do surgery on your neck, they cut through all the nerves, and it f***ed everything up. So I'm wobbling all over the place. And since they cut through the nerves, my right arm feels permanently cold. You'd get a warm feeling in your hands. I wake up with it, and I go to bed with it. I'd never heard of anyone needing nerve-pain medication.''

Ozzy cannot wait to go back on tour and hopes he'll be ready by January.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''For the first, say, four months, I was absolutely in agony. I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life. It was awful. I'm taking physical and occupational therapy classes, but the progress is very slow. They say it's going to take at least a year. I'm hoping that I'll be OK and ready to go by January [when the tour resumes]. I'm really keeping my fingers crossed.''