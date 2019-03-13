Ozzy Osbourne thought he'd be dead before his 40th birthday.

The 70-year-old rocker - who was hospitalised last month with pneumonia - thinks he is lucky to still be alive because of his wild lifestyle and history of addiction.

He said: ''If you'd said to me years ago, 'How long do you think you'll last?' I would've said, 'I'll be dead by 40!'

''Luck has shadowed me all the way. If you'd read a news story that said, 'Ozzy Osbourne has been found dead in his hotel room!', you wouldn't go, 'Oh, really?' would you? You'd say, 'Well, obviously!' ''

And after so many narrow escapes over the years, the 'Paranoid' hitmaker - who has three children with first wife Thelma Riley and three with second spouse Sharon Osbourne - thinks he is ''unsinkable''.

He added in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine: ''I've fallen out of life shafts and windows. I broke my neck on a quad bike. There was one time when I died twice on the way to hospital. I might be unsinkable!''

Ozzy admitted his wild lifestyle used to be ''fun'' but could have proven fatal.

He said: ''When I first tried being sober I did think, 'I'm better than I was before!' But that's because before I was lying on some bathroom floor covered in piss! I just got fed up with myself.

''It was fun for a while but in the end, with all the chemicals, I'd nearly kill myself on a daily basis. I know what to do if I fancy a drink. I know how to get one of those. But right now I don't want one.''

And these days, the Black Sabbath rocker is enjoying sobriety.

He laughed: ''I don't drink any more, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs...and I like it! I never thought I'd see the day where Ozzy Osbourne says he prefers being clean and sober, but so far, so good!

''I'm definitely singing better than I have been.''