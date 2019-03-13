Ozzy Osbourne, 70, thought his wild lifestyle would have killed him before he turned 40.
Ozzy Osbourne thought he'd be dead before his 40th birthday.
The 70-year-old rocker - who was hospitalised last month with pneumonia - thinks he is lucky to still be alive because of his wild lifestyle and history of addiction.
He said: ''If you'd said to me years ago, 'How long do you think you'll last?' I would've said, 'I'll be dead by 40!'
''Luck has shadowed me all the way. If you'd read a news story that said, 'Ozzy Osbourne has been found dead in his hotel room!', you wouldn't go, 'Oh, really?' would you? You'd say, 'Well, obviously!' ''
And after so many narrow escapes over the years, the 'Paranoid' hitmaker - who has three children with first wife Thelma Riley and three with second spouse Sharon Osbourne - thinks he is ''unsinkable''.
He added in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine: ''I've fallen out of life shafts and windows. I broke my neck on a quad bike. There was one time when I died twice on the way to hospital. I might be unsinkable!''
Ozzy admitted his wild lifestyle used to be ''fun'' but could have proven fatal.
He said: ''When I first tried being sober I did think, 'I'm better than I was before!' But that's because before I was lying on some bathroom floor covered in piss! I just got fed up with myself.
''It was fun for a while but in the end, with all the chemicals, I'd nearly kill myself on a daily basis. I know what to do if I fancy a drink. I know how to get one of those. But right now I don't want one.''
And these days, the Black Sabbath rocker is enjoying sobriety.
He laughed: ''I don't drink any more, I don't smoke, I don't do drugs...and I like it! I never thought I'd see the day where Ozzy Osbourne says he prefers being clean and sober, but so far, so good!
''I'm definitely singing better than I have been.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...