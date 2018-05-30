Ozzy Osbourne is to be honoured with Metal Hammer's Golden God Award this year.

The 'Crazy Train' hitmaker received the same gong in 2017 with his Black Sabbath bandmates - Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi - but it doesn't make it any less ''special'' for the veteran rocker, who follows in the footsteps of the likes of the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Rob Zombie in collecting the coveted accolade.

Ozzy - who is also known as The Prince of Darkness - said: ''What an immense honour it is to be getting a second Golden God Award after Sabbath picked one up last year.

''The fans who have supported me and this music mean everything to me, which is why getting this award is so special. I will see you all down there.''

The 69-year-old musician will pick up his prize at the ceremony, held in association with Monster Energy, at London's IndigoO2 at The O2 on June 11, which is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta.

Metal Hammer's Editor, Merlin Alderslade, added: ''It just doesn't get any bigger than this.

''The Prince Of Darkness, the most iconic name in heavy metal, a man without whom these very awards, this very magazine - hell, our very culture - would quite simply not exist.

''Seeing Ozzy walk out on that stage at the Indigo on June 11 is going to be unmissable.

''We can't wait to share what will be a very special moment with you all. All aboard!''

This year sees eight awards categories, Marilyn Manson is set to go up against Stone Sour, Trivium, Parkway Drive and Arch Enemy for Best International Band.

Whilst Judas Priest, Asking Alexandria, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm and Rolo Tomassi will battle it out to be crowned Best British Band.

Though Black Sabbath retired themselves from touring after their 'The End Tour' which wrapped in February last year, Ozzy - who has released 11 solo studio albums during his career spanning more than five decades - will perform a headline solo set at Download Festival on June 10, as part of his final tour.

When the 'War Pig' hitmakers won last year, guitarist Tony dedicated the prestigious accolade to their fans, without whom he said they would not exist.

He said: ''Thank you for this award. It is good to know that after almost 50 years Sabbath is still relevant, and has importance in the history of music.

''I want to thank our fans who have been with us along the way, without them there would be no Sabbath.''

Metal Hammer magazine chose the band as one of the pioneers of the heavy metal genre.

During their career, they've sold more than 75 million albums and have inspired their peers including Slash from Guns N' Roses and James Hetfield from Metallica.