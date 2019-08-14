Ozzy Osbourne ''cried'' when his son Jack Osbourne told him he was getting divorced.

The 33-year-old reality star split from his ex-wife Lisa Stelly - with whom he has daughters Pearl, seven, Andy, four, and Minne, 18 months - in May last year, and the former couple finalised their divorce in March.

And now Jack's mother Sharon Osbourne has said Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy was upset by the news, because he knew how ''painful'' the process would be for his son, having been through a divorce of his own when he split from former wife Thelma Riley in 1982.

Sharon said: ''With a guy, there's only so much that I can say [and] that I can do. It's really his dad that he talks to about that because Ozzy's been divorced.

''When Jack said that he was getting divorced, Ozzy cried, because he said, 'I'm crying for you because I know how painful it's going to be because I've been through it and I don't want you to experience that pain.'

''It's been bad for Jack. The divorce has been really tough on him emotionally.''

'The Talk' host, 66, insists there's ''no nastiness'' between Jack and Lisa now, and the pair are committed to co-parenting their brood.

She added: ''Life goes so fast; it's already been a year. Jack and Lisa are at a good place with each other and it's working out and it's civil, no nastiness.''

And for Sharon and Ozzy, 70, the important thing is to give their grandkids some ''stability''.

The television personality said: ''When this happens in families, which it happens all the time, they have to have the stability somewhere. Nana and Papa are still in the same house. Nothing's going to change. You know what you're going to get when you come here.''

The 'Osbournes' star loves being a grandmother, and said she can't wait for her two daughters - 35-year-old Aimee and 34-year-old Kelly - to have children.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I keep saying it and saying it: It is one of the joys of growing old because it is a different kind of love. And it's very special, really special. I can't wait for my girls to have babies. Like, hurry up! Do it!''