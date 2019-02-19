Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled even more tour dates amid his recovery from pneumonia.
The 70-year-old icon previously scrapped the UK and European legs of No More Tours 2, and he's now also had to cancel scheduled appearances in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's husband, said in a statement: ''Ozzy recently developed pneumonia & has spent some time in hospital. He is through the worst part.
''His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for full six weeks.''
Ozzy had to cancel the UK and European legs of his tour in January, when he was diagnosed with the flu and bronchitis.
At the time, he posted a statement on his website, saying he was ''devastated'' at having to take the decision.
He explained: ''I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t.
''First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed.
''It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozz (sic)''
