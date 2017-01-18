Ozzy Osbourne has set a date for his solo return after the final Black Sabbath gig in the singer's native Birmingham, England next month (Feb17).
The rock icon will headline the final night of the Chicago Open Air festival on 16 July (17), following performances from Kiss, MEGADETH, Anthrax, and Korn.
The gig - Osbourne's first solo appearance of the year (17) - will probably feature new material he has been working on with longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...