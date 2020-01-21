Ozzy Osbourne is battling Parkinson's disease.

The Black Sabbath star has revealed he has a ''mild form'' of Parkin 2, which is a form of Parkinson's disease, but he is adamant it won't stop him living.

Speaking in a joint interview with his wife Sharon Osbourne, he said: ''It has been terribly challenging for us. I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of ...''

Finishing off his sentence, Sharon added: ''It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does effect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day.''

Ozzy suffers with numbness and he's not sure if its related to Parkinson's

He added: ''A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery. I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem.''

The couple are now looking to seek treatment for Ozzy in Switzerland after exhausting the medical options available in the United States.

Speaking about their trip in April to seek advice from a Parkinson's specialist, Sharon said: ''We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers.''

Ozzy added: ''We're lucky we can afford to do that. To hide something is hard - you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It's like I'm running out of excuses. I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's.''

And the 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker - who postponed his world tour due to ill health - is keen to get back on the road despite the diagnosis.

In a joint interview on Good Morning America, Sharon shared: ''This is the longest he's ever been home. He really needs to get back out now.''

Whilst Ozzy added: ''I just can't wait to get well and get on the road again that's what's killing me. I need it you know - that's my drug. I ain't going anywhere yet.''