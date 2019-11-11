Ozzy Osbourne has announced his rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' dates.

The 70-year-old rocker previously had to push back the UK and European 'No More Tours 2' shows, which were originally planned for this year, after being hospitalised with pneumonia and a subsequent fall in January.

The rescheduled concerts were due to take place from January 2020 through to March 2020, but last month, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced that he needs more time to recover from the surgery he underwent after his fall caused the metal rods in his body, which were inserted after a devastating quad bike accident in 2003, to become dislodged.

And now the Prince of Darkness has confirmed the new dates, which kick off in Newcastle on October 23, before wrapping on December 7 in Helsinki, Finland.

Ozzy - who recently announced his first solo album in almost a decade, 'Ordinary Man' - said in a statement: ''I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off. I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.''

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker will still be supported by his heavy metal pals Judas Priest - who are celebrating their 50th anniversary on the road.

Frontman Rob Halford said: ''We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong. The UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you!''

Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.

Tickets are still available at LiveNation.co.uk

Ozzy's rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

October 23, Newcastle, Utilita Arena, UK

October 25, Glasgow, SSE Hydro, UK

October 28, London, The O2, UK

October 31, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena, UK

November 2, Manchester, Manchester Arena, UK

November 5, Dublin, 3Arena, Ireland

November 8, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

November 11, Dortmund, Westfalenhalle, Germany

November 13, Prague, O2 Arena, Czech Republic

November 16, Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria

November 19, Bologna, Unipol Arena, Italy

November 22, Madrid, WiZink Arena, Spain

November 24, Zurich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland

November 26, Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany

November 30, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany