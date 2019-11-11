Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he will play his postponed 'No More Tours 2' dates in the UK and EU later next year.
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' dates.
The 70-year-old rocker previously had to push back the UK and European 'No More Tours 2' shows, which were originally planned for this year, after being hospitalised with pneumonia and a subsequent fall in January.
The rescheduled concerts were due to take place from January 2020 through to March 2020, but last month, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced that he needs more time to recover from the surgery he underwent after his fall caused the metal rods in his body, which were inserted after a devastating quad bike accident in 2003, to become dislodged.
And now the Prince of Darkness has confirmed the new dates, which kick off in Newcastle on October 23, before wrapping on December 7 in Helsinki, Finland.
Ozzy - who recently announced his first solo album in almost a decade, 'Ordinary Man' - said in a statement: ''I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off. I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.''
The 'Paranoid' hitmaker will still be supported by his heavy metal pals Judas Priest - who are celebrating their 50th anniversary on the road.
Frontman Rob Halford said: ''We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong. The UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you!''
Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.
Tickets are still available at LiveNation.co.uk
Ozzy's rescheduled tour dates are as follows:
October 23, Newcastle, Utilita Arena, UK
October 25, Glasgow, SSE Hydro, UK
October 28, London, The O2, UK
October 31, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena, UK
November 2, Manchester, Manchester Arena, UK
November 5, Dublin, 3Arena, Ireland
November 8, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK
November 11, Dortmund, Westfalenhalle, Germany
November 13, Prague, O2 Arena, Czech Republic
November 16, Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria
November 19, Bologna, Unipol Arena, Italy
November 22, Madrid, WiZink Arena, Spain
November 24, Zurich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland
November 26, Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany
November 30, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...