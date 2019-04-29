Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed a six-week tour to replace his postponed 'No More Tours 2' dates in the UK and Europe.
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' dates.
The 'Paranoid' hitmaker was forced to postpone all of his shows after battling an infection in his hand, a lengthy war with pneumonia, and most recently having fallen in his home and ''dislodged metal rods'' in his body from a previous injury.
However, after a recent health update from his son Jack Osbourne - who quipped that the 70-year-old rocker is ''back to being his cynical old self'' - the former Black Sabbath star has confirmed a six-week run, kicking off at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on January 31, 2020, and wrapping in Zurich on March 16, 2020.
He said: ''I'm really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can't wait to see you all next year.''
The tour, to replace the shows originally scheduled for earlier this year, also include dates in Dublin, Ireland, Manchester, Newcastle, The O2 in London, Glasgow and a hometown gig in Birmingham.
The 'War Pigs' singer will then head to Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, and Switzerland.
The latest rescheduled dates come after Ozzy - who is married to Sharon Osbourne - confirmed his North American dates, which will kick off in February 2020.
Asked how is dad is doing, Jack said recently: ''He's doing good, yeah. He's back to being his cynical old self. It's always a good sign when he's complaining about mundane things, you know he's good. He's back to normal when everything on TV sucks, and when everything in the house is broken. You know, he's in a good spot.''
Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates, with the exception of the now cancelled Barcelona and Frankfurt shows, with refunds for the latter two shows available at the point of purchase.
Tickets for the new and rescheduled 2020 'No More Tours 2' dates, go on sale Friday (03.05.19) at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk.
Ozzy's initial 2020 European dates are as follows:
January 31, Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
February 2, Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
February 5, Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena
February 7, Newcastle, UK, Utilita Arena
February 10, London, UK, The O2
February 12, Glasgow, UK, SSE Hyrdo
February 14, Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena
February 17,Dortmund, Germany, Westfalenhalle
February 20, Helsinki, Finalnd, Hartwell Arena
February 22, Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena
February 24, Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 26, Vienna, Austria, Stadhalle
February 29, Prague, Czech Republic, The O2
March 3, Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena
March 5, Munich, Germany, Olympianhalle
March 7, Mannheim, Germany, SAP Arena
March 10, Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
March 13, Madrid, Spain, Wizink Arena
March 16, Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
