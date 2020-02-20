Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone have released their second track together.

After the former Black Sabbath star and the rapper teamed up on 'Take What You Want' on the latter's 2019 LP 'Hollywood's Bleeding', the pair have joined forces once again on heavy-hitter 'It's A Raid'.

The song is taken from the Prince of Darkness' upcoming LP 'Ordinary Man' - which also features 'Take What You Want' and Ozzy's recently released album title track featuring Sir Elton John.

The 'Crazy Train' rocker - who recently shared he is battling Parkinson's disease - previously revealed he credits the hip-hop star with inspiring him to record his first studio album since 2010's 'Scream'.

Ozzy was hospitalised with pneumonia at the beginning of 2019, and shortly afterwards suffered a fall at his LA home, which dislodged the metal rods in his spine that had been put in after a quad-bike accident in 2003, which had left him sofa-bound.

The record - which is released on February 21 - features producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Guns N' Roses rocker Duff Mckagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums.

On how it all came together, Ozzy, 71, previously explained: ''It all started when [his daughter] Kelly comes in and says 'do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'

''My first thing was 'who the f*** is Post Malone?!'

''I went to Andrew's [Watt] house and he said we will work really quick.

''After we finished that song, he said 'would you be interested in starting an album.'

''I said 'that would be f***ing great, but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months!

''And in just a short time, we had the album done.

''Duff [McKagan] and Chad [Smith] came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings.

''I previously had said to Sharon [Osbourne, his wife] I should be doing an album, but in the back of my mind I was going 'I haven't got the ***ing strength ...' but Andrew pulled it out of me.

''I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album.''

The 'Paranoid' singer added how 'Ordinary Man' is ''the most important'' record he's made in ''probably'' 28 years.

He said: ''This is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since (1991's) 'No More Tears.'''