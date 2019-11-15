Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson are to go on tour together.

The 70-year-old rocker - who is nicknamed the Prince of Darkness - has invited the 'Dope Show' hitmaker to join him on the road for his rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' dates in North America in 2020.

Ozzy said: ''Marilyn is killer live.

''He's so f***ing out there, and if I think that, then look out, we're all f***ed.''

The 50-year-old star feels ''honoured'' to have been asked on tour with Ozzy again, and warned fans the run of shows should not be missed.

He said: ''I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been f***ing spectacular.

''I'm honoured to do it again. This is one not to miss.''

Ozzy was forced to reschedule the tour after being hospitalised with pneumonia and then suffering a fall in January, which caused the metal rods in his body - which were inserted after a devastating quad bike accident in 2003 - to become dislodged.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker will kick off his rescheduled dates on May 27th in Atlanta, and he will conclude at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 31st.

Earlier this week, Ozzy - who recently announced his first solo album in almost a decade, 'Ordinary Man' - thanked fans for their patience.

He said in a statement: ''I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100 per cent ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off. I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way.

''To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.''