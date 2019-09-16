Ozzy Osbourne has praised his wife Sharon as a ''god'' for taking him back after his 2016 affair.

The 70-year-old rocker cheated on his wife of 37 years in 2016, when he enjoyed a six-month fling with hairdresser Michelle Pugh but Ozzy says Sharon, 66, has forgiven him and they have never been closer.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Sharon and I have never been as close as we are now. It's great. Sharon has been a god.

''We all make mistakes. I'm lucky she took me back. Sometimes I sit there and go, 'What the f**k was I thinking?' I won't understand why it happened until the day I die.''

Ozzy spent two months in hospital and needed three operations after a fall at his home in January dislodged metal rods in his body, which were inserted after a devastating quad bike accident in 2003 and the star admitted his recovery has been tough.

He said: ''I had a great run until I turned 70 in December, then all hell broke loose. I've got about 15 screws in my spine now. I'm like a superhero, held together by screws, but I ain't felt like a superhero for months. I've felt dreadful.''

The former addict also revealed he has turned to CBD oil made from cannabis to cure his chronic insomnia.

And, along with praising Sharon for her support, Ozzy revealed his recovery was aided by close friends, including Sir Elton John.

He said: ''Elton is a sweetheart. He has phoned me throughout all this. He was at the house the other day with his two boys. They are great kids. They are such a good family. You would be surprised, when you are feeling miserable you find out who is a friend and who doesn't give a s**t.

''Slash, Jonathan Davis (Korn frontman) and Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath guitarist) have all called.

''Tony has called daily to ask how I'm feeling. That means so much when you can't f***ing move. I've not heard a thing from Geezer Butler or Bill Ward (original Black Sabbath members) though, which is OK because you don't have to call. But if it was any of them I'd be on the phone all the time.''