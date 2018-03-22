Owen Wilson and his date allegedly sparked an entire hotel in Florida to be evacuated.
Owen Wilson allegedly caused an entire hotel to be evacuated.
The 49-year-old actor was on a date with a mystery blonde woman at the Tavern at Hotel Croydon in South Beach, Florida, when they went for a cigarette by the bathroom, triggering sensors that set off an alarm.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Owen set off the smoke alarm in the hotel by smoking a cigarette near the bathroom.
''The entire hotel was evacuated.''
Video footage of the incident showed the 'Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin' actor dancing with his date as they alarm is triggered. The pair then casually walked out of the building, with Owen leaving his drink on a patio while the woman continued to smoke, and other guests could be seen heading downstairs wearing their pyjamas.
Under Florida law, while smoking is banned inside many public places, standalone bars and designated areas in hotels are exempt from the ban.
Meanwhile, Owen recently admitted he isn't thinking about turning 50 in November just yet.
He said: ''I just turned 49 so I want to enjoy this before I start talking about 50. I feel like a footballer when he wins and they ask, 'OK, so what about your next game?' And you want him to reply, 'Well let me enjoy this win and we'll deal with the next game when we get to it.' ''
The 'Wonder' star - who has two sons, Robert, seven, with his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell and Finn, four, from his relationship with Swedish personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist - admitted it feels ''weird'' to be almost 50 and he can remember when his surf buddy and Maui neighbor Woody Harrelson hit the milestone age six years ago it felt strange to him too.
He explained: ''It all seems weird because I remember when my friend Woody Harrelson turned 50 and I thought, 'That does not seem right. How can golden boy be 50?' ''
