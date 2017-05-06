Owen Wilson's father Robert Wilson has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Owen Wilson's father has died.
TV executive Robert Wilson - who suffered from Alzheimer's disease - passed away on Friday (05.05.17) at the age of 75, according to his former station KERA News.
He is survived by his actor sons Owen, Luke and Andrew, and wife Laura, who is a photographer.
Two years ago, Owen opened up about his father's diagnosis for the first time and admitted it had been difficult for the whole family to cope.
He said: ''It's one of those things where if somebody had said 10 years ago, when my dad and I were joking around, having a putting match, that this is the position your dad's going to be in, where he basically needs 24-hour care, you'd think, 'Gosh, I won't be able to handle that. That's just not possible.'
''But it does happen. Such things just happen in life. You just have to do your best to deal with it. You've got no choice but to accept it. And then, you sort of still look for the things to be grateful for. He is at home, taken care of, and he has people around that love him.
''For me and my brothers, there just wasn't a bigger influence on us. Maybe it sounds trite or something, but I really believe that his spirit gets carried on through me, the way I like to joke around.''
Owen, 48, who has sons Robert, six, and three-year-old Finn, also admitted fatherhood can be ''stressful'' at times.
He said: ''There's a lot of stress inherent in being a parent. And worrying about your children and wanting them to be OK.
''When they're born, you feel this love you've never felt before. If they were in danger, you'd just do anything that you could to help them.''
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
Lightning McQueen is a legendary Piston Cup champion who might have shown humility and sportsmanship...
Peter and Kyle Reynolds have always been close brothers, not only are they twins but...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
One of the strongest action thrillers in recent years, this gripping movie cleverly casts actors...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
For one family, starting over is about to become the most difficult task they could...
David is a night guard for a company that sells armoured vehicles (known as Loomis...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...