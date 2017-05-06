Owen Wilson's father has died.

TV executive Robert Wilson - who suffered from Alzheimer's disease - passed away on Friday (05.05.17) at the age of 75, according to his former station KERA News.

He is survived by his actor sons Owen, Luke and Andrew, and wife Laura, who is a photographer.

Two years ago, Owen opened up about his father's diagnosis for the first time and admitted it had been difficult for the whole family to cope.

He said: ''It's one of those things where if somebody had said 10 years ago, when my dad and I were joking around, having a putting match, that this is the position your dad's going to be in, where he basically needs 24-hour care, you'd think, 'Gosh, I won't be able to handle that. That's just not possible.'

''But it does happen. Such things just happen in life. You just have to do your best to deal with it. You've got no choice but to accept it. And then, you sort of still look for the things to be grateful for. He is at home, taken care of, and he has people around that love him.

''For me and my brothers, there just wasn't a bigger influence on us. Maybe it sounds trite or something, but I really believe that his spirit gets carried on through me, the way I like to joke around.''

Owen, 48, who has sons Robert, six, and three-year-old Finn, also admitted fatherhood can be ''stressful'' at times.

He said: ''There's a lot of stress inherent in being a parent. And worrying about your children and wanting them to be OK.

''When they're born, you feel this love you've never felt before. If they were in danger, you'd just do anything that you could to help them.''