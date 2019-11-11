Owen Wilson has ''never'' met his daughter.

The 50-year-old actor's former partner Varunie Vonsvirates gave birth to Lyla in October 2018 and though the 'Wonder' star ''helps financially'' with the little girl's upbringing, he is ''not involved at all'' in her life.

Varunie told DailyMail.com: ''Owen has never met Lyla. Never. He helps financially but it's never been about that.

''Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter.''

The 35-year-old beauty - who casually dated Owen for five years before they split - urged the 'Wedding Crashers' star to find the time to see his daughter.

Asked if she had a message for the actor, she said: ''You should see your daughter, she's incredible, you're really missing out. She looks just like you.''

It was previously claimed that Owen - - who already has Ford, eight, with his ex-girlfriend, Jade Duell and Finn, five, with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist - had ''checked the no visitation box'' on court documents and didn't want ''any custody'' of Lyla.

It was claimed when Varonie was pregnant that the 'Zoolander' star ''immediately'' offered to take a paternity test and had pledged to be a supportive father if the baby turned out to be his.

A source said at the time: ''Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers.

''Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.''

Owen recently spoke out about being a father and said he can already tell what his sons will be like as teenagers.

He said: ''Sometimes it feels more like I'm already seeing how they're going to be as teenagers where they're sort of ganging up on me. We went to Sequoia National Park and they have the biggest tree in the world. Ford's like, 'I've seen bigger.' I'm like, 'Well no, Ford, actually you haven't seen bigger, this is the biggest tree in the world. He's like, 'If you say so.'''