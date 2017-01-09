Regina Bradley launched the course, which will focus on the work of Andre 3000 and Big Boi at Armstrong State University in the duo's native Georgia.

Students will be expected to write a paper discussing the themes in a hip-hop album, according to the Savannah Morning News.

Bradley is also currently working on a book about Outkast, titled Chronicling Stankonia: OutKast and the Rise of the Hip Hop South.

The professor said she chose the work of the duo because of Andre and Big Boi's literary and cultural metaphors.

"They raise intriguing questions about the significance of region as an influencer of creative expression,” she said in an interview with Pigeons and Planes. “OutKast’s experimentation in how they articulated and celebrated their southernness manifested in intriguing ways.”

Rapper Big Boi has thrown his support behind the new course, retweeting the news on social media on Friday (06Jan17).