Outkast, Beach Boys star Mike Love, Patti Smith and more have been nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

The 'Hey Ya!' duo - comprised of rappers Big Boy and André 3000 - 'I Get Around' hitmaker and 'Because the Night' singer are among 24 names shortlisted for the special honour, which recognises songwriters ''with a notable catalogue of songs''.

Mariah Carey - who was nominated in 2018 - The Neptunes - (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) Journey, Eurythmics members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, and the Isley Brothers are also among the nominees.

Mike penned a number of hits with his bandmate Brian Wilson, including 1964's 'Fun, Fun, Fun', 1965's 'California Girls' and 1966's 'Good Vibrations'.

In the late 1970s, he began working on solo albums, releasing his first, 'Looking Back with Love', In 1981.

Mike and the founding members of the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by 1988.

The 78-year-old star admitted he feels ''emotionally touched'' to have been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He tweeted: ''I am deeply honored for being nominated to the @SongwritersHOF.

''I have no words to describe how emotionally touched I am. I have so many loving memories of writing those songs & so much gratitude to those who have loved our music for so many generations. (sic)''

OutKast's Big Boi, simply wrote on Instagram: ''OK Den ! #SongwritersHallOfFame (sic)''

The induction ceremony takes place on June 11, 2020 in New York, and voting runs until December 16.

Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in June.

Justin Timberlake received the Contemporary Icon award in recognition of his ''extraordinary'' body of work, whilst Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens), John Prine, Tom T. Hall and Jack Tempchin were also honoured, plus Halsey took home the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award.