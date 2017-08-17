St. Vincent is set to direct a new film adaptation of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'.

The 34-year-old musician - whose full name is Anne Erin 'Annie' Clark - has turned her hands to the movie industry with her upcoming project, which will see her assist with the creative process of the Lionsgate production, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.

David Burke is on hand to adapt Oscar Wilde's 1890 classic novel, which depicts a selfish male who sells his soul in order to keep his beauty, although a portrait of him begins to age and show the signs of maturation, which his physical body cannot experience.

However, Burke's version will replace the male protagonist with a female character.

And the project will mark the 'Birth in Reverse' hitmaker's feature directorial debut, although the star has previously assisted with the making of the all-female production 'XX', which was inspired by her own traumatic eighth birthday that saw her whole family involved in a traffic incident, although they all remained uninjured.

Speaking previously about the inspiration behind the short film, she said: ''When I turned eight, we had the party at a putt-putt golf course that also had an arcade. So me, my mom, my sister, my step-dad, and my best friend Doug were on the highway to the party and we were behind a truck that had a bright pink sofa on it. All of a sudden, the sofa fell out of the back of the truck. My mom put on the brakes, swerved to miss it, jackknifed, and hit the guardrail on the left side of the street - we spun around across three lanes of Texas traffic to the shoulder of the road. Luckily, no one was hurt, and we weren't hit. But we were all in a state of shock.''

But the situation got even worse for her mother when she took photos of her smashed vehicle because she was repeatedly stung by a nest of fire ants and went into anaphylactic shock, narrowly escaping death.