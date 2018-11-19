Oscar Isaac found 'X-Men: Apocalypse' ''excruciating'' to film.

The 39-year-old actor played the role of titular supervillian Apocalypse in the 2016 Marvel movie, and has said the filming process was a nightmare because of the heavy suit he had to wear which made it impossible to move.

He said: ''That was excruciating. I didn't know, when I said yes, that that was what was going to be happening, that I was going to be encased in glue and latex, and in a 40-pound suit I that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn't really move my head, ever.''

And the actor says he couldn't even bond with his co-stars - including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, and Evan Peters - because he couldn't move, and was often taken to a ''cooling tent'' by himself in between takes.

He added: ''I was like 'Ah I get to work with these great actors that I like so much,' but I couldn't even see them because I couldn't move my head, and I had to sit on a specially designed saddle because that's the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in between takes. And so I just wouldn't ever talk to anybody, and I couldn't really move, and I was like sweating inside the mask and the helmet.''

Oscar's nightmare didn't end at the end of each filming day either, as he then had to sit through ''hours and hours'' of the make-up team scraping the glue and latex off of his body.

Speaking to GQ magazine, he said: ''I was also in high heels inside a boot, so it was very difficult to move at all. And every time I moved, it was just like rubber and plastic squeaking, so everything I said had to be dubbed later as well. And then getting it off was the worst part, because they just had to kind of scrape it off for hours and hours. So, that was 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.''