Oscar Isaac doesn't know who Gary Barlow is, despite the pair both having roles in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
Oscar Isaac doesn't know who Gary Barlow is, despite the pair both having roles in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The 46-year-old Take That frontman revealed in March that he does have a small cameo role in the upcoming eighth instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise, which is due to hit cinemas later this year.
Whilst he claimed he won't be a Stormtrooper in the movie, he said: ''But I am in it.''
However, despite the chart-topping singer being on the film set, it would seem not everyone got the memo as Oscar - who will be reprising his role as Poe Dameron in the movie - seemed to have no idea who the 'Back For Good' hitmaker was.
When asked by NME Magazine if he knew about Gary's cameo in the production, Oscar simply said: ''Who's he?''
After the identity of the 'Rule the World' singer was announced to Oscar, he then added: ''Unfortunately, I wasn't part of that scene.''
During his interview with the publication, Oscar also revealed the protagonists of the movie - which includes Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, and Finn, played by John Boyega - will ''get challenged very specifically.''
He said: ''You get to discover their character flaws and those things get tested. Out of that, I think you'll get a much better sense of who Poe, Finn and Rey are because you really get to know somebody in a crisis. Star Wars is fixed in my calendar until at least 2020, so watch this space.''
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit UK cinema screens on December 15.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...