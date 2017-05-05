Oscar Isaac doesn't know who Gary Barlow is, despite the pair both having roles in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 46-year-old Take That frontman revealed in March that he does have a small cameo role in the upcoming eighth instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise, which is due to hit cinemas later this year.

Whilst he claimed he won't be a Stormtrooper in the movie, he said: ''But I am in it.''

However, despite the chart-topping singer being on the film set, it would seem not everyone got the memo as Oscar - who will be reprising his role as Poe Dameron in the movie - seemed to have no idea who the 'Back For Good' hitmaker was.

When asked by NME Magazine if he knew about Gary's cameo in the production, Oscar simply said: ''Who's he?''

After the identity of the 'Rule the World' singer was announced to Oscar, he then added: ''Unfortunately, I wasn't part of that scene.''

During his interview with the publication, Oscar also revealed the protagonists of the movie - which includes Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, and Finn, played by John Boyega - will ''get challenged very specifically.''

He said: ''You get to discover their character flaws and those things get tested. Out of that, I think you'll get a much better sense of who Poe, Finn and Rey are because you really get to know somebody in a crisis. Star Wars is fixed in my calendar until at least 2020, so watch this space.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit UK cinema screens on December 15.