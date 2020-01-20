Oscar Isaac is to star in and produce 'The Great Machine'.

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor will team up with his manager Jason Spire to produce the Legendary Entertainment motion picture, which will be an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan's comic book series 'Ex Machina'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac will star as former superhero Mitchell Hundred, who, in the comic book series - which began in 2004 - became mayor of New York City following the 9/11 tragedy.

Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel are to pen the script for the project.

Legendary are said to have opted to change the film's name from 'Ex Machina' to 'The Great Machine' after a film of the same name, and ironically starring Isaac, was released in 2014.

Great Machine was Hundred's superhero name before he was appointed as mayor.

Isaac is currently starring as Poe Dameron in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', and the actor recently admitted the movie is an ''emotional conclusion'' to the film franchise.

He said: ''I'm excited. Excited to unleash this thing. I think it's an epic, overwhelming, emotional conclusion to the Skywalker saga.''

The star finds it hard to believe he's a part of the 'Star Wars' universe, which has been over four decades in the making.

Isaac - first appeared as Poe in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and returned for 2017's 'The Last Jedi' - added: ''It's massive. It's hard to believe that I'm a part of the 42 year story, and to have been able to contribute, especially to the closing of that thing ... it's humbling.''