'The Promise' actor Oscar Isaac admits he didn't know much about the Armenian genocide despite before accepting his role in the movie which is based around the horrific events of 1915.
Oscar Isaac says 'The Promise' needed a love story to balance the horror shown in the movie which deals with the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
In the film, the 38-year-old actor - who plays Poe Dameron in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - plays character Michael who meets dance instructor Ana (Charlotte Le Bon) and their Armenian heritages explodes a rivalry with Ana's boyfriend (Christian Bale).
Oscar admits the real-life events that director Terry George deals with on screen are so distressing that the film needed the love triangle set against the backdrop of what happened.
In an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: ''I think there's a sense of audiences saying: 'I want to go somewhere, switch my mind off and not think about reality, I just want to have fun'. But watching a film shouldn't only be about fun. That isn't the most important thing. And it can be very rewarding to watch things that aren't just about shiny objects and loud noises. But it is a tough balance and I think that is why Terry George added this love triangle to hopefully draw in people who might otherwise not watch it. There is a lot of beauty here and there are elements that are feel-good to watch, while also shedding light on a part of history that people have attempted to erase.''
Oscar - who was born in Guatemala - readily admits he didn't know much about the genocide which was the Ottoman government's systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians within the Ottoman Empire and its successor state, the Republic of Turkey.
However, he made sure that he researched the events before he started shooting the movie.
He said: ''I didn't know much about it at all, to my shame. But that's like a lot of the world and it's part of the extra pain of this story. There are the horrors that people endured and which some survived but then to have the entire world be like: 'yeah we're not so sure about that, let's just not talk about it. It's just not going to happen again' is doubly horrifying. Then, 30 years later, there was World War II and now we see the exact same things happening again in the same parts of the world.''
Feige thinks a "new thing" could be on the horizon.
The Netflix original series is in hot waters with mental health experts.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
With this confident drama, J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost) continues to evolve as...