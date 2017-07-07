Oscar Isaac named his son after his late mother.

The 'Ex Machina' actor and his partner Elvira Lind welcomed a little boy into the world in April, and he has now revealed the tot is called Eugene in honour of his beloved mother Eugenia, who passed away in February.

And Oscar told the New York Times newspaper the little boy has his mother's lips and hands.

The 38-year-old actor is currently starring in a production of 'Hamlet' and agreed to take on the title role in the Shakespearean tragedy because it resonated with him at a time when his partner was pregnant and his mother was ill.

He said: ''There were a lot of things that really connected on a very personal level.

''[Performing] is how I'm able to function. The only way that I'm really able to process stuff is through reflecting it.''

While his mother was ill in a Florida hospital, Oscar comforted her by reading aloud to her from the play.

He recalled: ''I would just read the play all the time, do bits for her. Me doing Shakespeare was her favourite thing.

''I didn't know how to process any of this, but this I knew how to do.''

And the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor hopes his performance in the play ''honours'' his beloved parent.

He said: ''It's for my mom that I'm doing it. It's to honour her life, but also her death, which was so awful...

''I know it happens to everybody, but it'd never happened to me. I know people's mothers have died, but this was mine.''

And when he delivers the famous 'To be or not to be' soliloquy, Oscar thinks about his son because the little boy gives him a huge reason to keep living.

He said: ''You have a child, and you must -- you must for their sake -- you must say yes to life.''