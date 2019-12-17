Oscar Isaac isn't ''into the Baby Yoda thing''.

The 40-year-old actor - who plays Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - has jokingly insisted he doesn't subscribe to the hype surrounding the youthful Yoda, who stars in the Disney+ TV series 'The Mandalorian'.

Speaking to news.com.au, Oscar quipped: ''I'm not into the Baby Yoda thing. Kill it! Stamp it! Smoosh it!''

But Oscar's co-star John Boyega quickly leapt to the defence of Baby Yoga, describing him as ''cute''.

John replied: ''Really?! He's so cute.''

John also feels that his own 'Stars Wars' character, Finn, and Oscar's character have become ''best mates'' during the course of the sequel trilogy.

He explained: ''They're best mates, aren't they? They're best friends, brothers now, especially in (episode) 'IX'. Between 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', they've spent a lot of time with each other.''

And Oscar quickly agreed with his co-star.

He said: ''They've been in the most extreme situations together, they've bared their souls to one another, they've got a very intimate bond.''

Meanwhile, John recently revealed that he and the rest of the cast of 'Star Wars' had a ''big cry'' on the last day of shooting on 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

The London-born actor - who stars in the new movie alongside the likes of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson - said: ''We all had a big cry, for real.

''It's also got the feeling of joy and being thankful for you guys, for all the people who've been coming to see the films, in a time when it's harder and harder to get people out to the cinema. It's appreciated. It's a part of people's lives. To be one of the many faces of it is very cool.

''The feeling of seeing that 'Star Wars' logo coming out of the screen - it just reminds you of how you felt the first time you watched it. I'm happy to be one part of the jigsaw puzzle because it is frickin' massive. It's emotional.''