Hollywood star Oscar Isaac has jokingly claimed he isn't ''into the Baby Yoda thing''.
Oscar Isaac isn't ''into the Baby Yoda thing''.
The 40-year-old actor - who plays Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - has jokingly insisted he doesn't subscribe to the hype surrounding the youthful Yoda, who stars in the Disney+ TV series 'The Mandalorian'.
Speaking to news.com.au, Oscar quipped: ''I'm not into the Baby Yoda thing. Kill it! Stamp it! Smoosh it!''
But Oscar's co-star John Boyega quickly leapt to the defence of Baby Yoga, describing him as ''cute''.
John replied: ''Really?! He's so cute.''
John also feels that his own 'Stars Wars' character, Finn, and Oscar's character have become ''best mates'' during the course of the sequel trilogy.
He explained: ''They're best mates, aren't they? They're best friends, brothers now, especially in (episode) 'IX'. Between 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', they've spent a lot of time with each other.''
And Oscar quickly agreed with his co-star.
He said: ''They've been in the most extreme situations together, they've bared their souls to one another, they've got a very intimate bond.''
Meanwhile, John recently revealed that he and the rest of the cast of 'Star Wars' had a ''big cry'' on the last day of shooting on 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
The London-born actor - who stars in the new movie alongside the likes of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson - said: ''We all had a big cry, for real.
''It's also got the feeling of joy and being thankful for you guys, for all the people who've been coming to see the films, in a time when it's harder and harder to get people out to the cinema. It's appreciated. It's a part of people's lives. To be one of the many faces of it is very cool.
''The feeling of seeing that 'Star Wars' logo coming out of the screen - it just reminds you of how you felt the first time you watched it. I'm happy to be one part of the jigsaw puzzle because it is frickin' massive. It's emotional.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...