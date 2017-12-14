Oscar Isaac has admitted he is very happy his 'Star Wars' character Poe Dameron wasn't killed off in 'The Force Awakens' and is still part of the sci-fi saga.
Oscar Isaac is very happy Poe Dameron wasn't killed off in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
The 38-year-old actor stars as the Resistance X-wing fighter pilot and one of the most trusted operatives for General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and he was originally supposed to have met a grisly end in the 2015 movie.
However, the character survived being tortured by First Order enforcer Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Isaac is back in the role in Rian Johnson's new movie 'The Last Jedi' and he admits it was really exciting to get to see his character develop.
During the European press conference on Wednesday (13.12.17) at the Corinthia Hotel in London, Isaac said: ''It's definitely good to be alive. I was really excited to see what Rian created for Poe, the conflict that he has in a very brutal way. He took away the one thing he was good at which was blowing things up and so he had to deal with being grounded and I was really fortunate to have scenes with Laura (Dern) and it did feel like it was an intimate set. You know we were all sort of walking around in our jeans and T-shirts rehearsing it and talking about different motivations.''
As well as appearing with Dern - who plays Resistance officer, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo - Isaac also got plenty of scenes with the late Fisher making her final appearance as Leia and he very much enjoyed getting to work closely with the 'Star Wars' legend.
He said: ''It was great to be able to take our time with scenes in such a huge movie and obviously to have scenes with Carrie was great.''
