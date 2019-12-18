Oscar Isaac says 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is an ''emotional conclusion'' to the film franchise, as he described the production as ''epic'' and ''overwhelming''.
Oscar Isaac says 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is an ''emotional conclusion'' to the film franchise.
The final instalment of the main series of 'Star Wars' films is set to hit cinema screens this week, and Oscar - who stars as Poe Dameron - has said he can't wait to ''unleash'' the project, which he has described as ''epic'' and ''overwhelming''.
Speaking at the European premiere of the movie in London on Wednesday (18.12.19), he said: ''I'm excited. Excited to unleash this thing. I think it's an epic, overwhelming, emotional conclusion to the Skywalker saga.''
And Oscar, 40, still finds it hard to believe he's a part of the 'Star Wars' universe, which has been over four decades in the making.
He added: ''It's massive. It's hard to believe that I'm a part of the 42 year story, and to have been able to contribute, especially to the closing of that thing ... it's humbling.''
Oscar first appeared as Poe 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and returned for 2017's 'The Last Jedi', and has said he wasn't sure if his character would ''make it past the first film'' when he first landed the role.
Asked how he secured his role, he said: ''Well, that was an interesting process with [director] J.J. [Abrams] kind of bringing me over to Paris - that's where they were at the time - and just talking to me about the character. And then that evolved, and he wasn't sure if he was going to make it past the first film, and then that shifted and so ... yeah. The whole journey has been a wild, unpredictable ride.''
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will be released in cinemas on Thursday (19.12.19) in the UK, and on Friday (20.12.19) in the US.
