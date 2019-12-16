Oscar Isaac doesn't feel any ownership over his role in 'Star Wars'.

The 40-year-old actor plays Poe Dameron in the franchise but says he doesn't feel like an ''insider'' in the films because the sci-fi saga is a cultural phenomenon that is owned by its fans.

When asked if 'Star Wars' had changed him, Oscar told Variety: ''Yeah, even with this third film and you know, knowing there's a lot of people that really enjoy the character, it's very difficult to feel any ownership over this, because it is such a cultural phenomenon.

''And it's so much bigger than any one movie, any one performance, any one character. So I don't really feel like an insider, even though I am. I still feel like I'm kind of looking at it from the outside, being like, 'This is a crazy thing and I just happened to be part of it.' But it's just so, so massive.''

'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' is the final chapter in the main franchise, which was started in 1977 by George Lucas with 'Episode IV - A New Hope'.

Oscar admits it was a strange feeling to be part of the ending of such an iconic movie series.

He said: ''It's a really wild place to be, you know, like being on the top of the mountain looking back down at the thing that we just climbed and thinking, 'Wow, I never thought I'd get this far'''.

Speaking about the impact that life-long 'Star Wars' fan J.J. Abrams - who directed 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker' - and others have had on the franchise, he added: ''It's fascinating to see that all those little kids that saw Star Wars and loved it so much, and that now have grown up and are even more excited about it now - are the ones ruling the world. It's not a time that any one of us could have imagined.''

Oscar appears in the blockbuster - which is released this week -along with Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and more.