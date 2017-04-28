Oscar Isaac and his girlfriend Elvira Lind have welcomed their first child together.

Elvira's documentary 'Bobbi Jene' won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival this week, including Best Documentary Feature, and the director sent a video acceptance speech, which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms.

In the video, posted on Twitter by @cinespons, she said: ''I am so grateful to you all and thank you to the jury. I'm beyond words, it's amazing. If I could, I would be dancing, I would be jumping with joy all week long. Thank you, thank you.''

And Elvira later added on Twitter: ''..what a week it has been. A little lost for words.''

The couple have not released any details about the baby but 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Oscar previously revealed they were expecting a boy.

Meanwhile, Oscar recently spoke about how ''fortunate'' he feels that he got to spend as much time as possible with his own mother before she died.

The actor's mum Maria discovered she was suffering from a serious illness last October so Oscar shelved as many of his work commitments as possible to be with her.

During the final months of her life before she passed away in February, Oscar did as many special things as he could with Maria, including taking her to the Golden Globes with him and flying her to Madrid, Spain, so she could see his latest movie 'The Promise' being made and show her a cut of the film, and he is grateful for all the moments they shared.

The 38-year-old Hollywood star said: ''I was really fortunate to be able to just be with her the entire time and not be off on some set somewhere. At first, we didn't know how ill she was, and she didn't either, but as things progressed, it was much easier to say no to things. At a certain point, it was like, clearly, 'I'm not going to be doing anything.' ''