CoCo and The Butterfields are set to perform at London For Guatemala, having been asked by Hollywood star Oscar Isaac.
Oscar Isaac has asked the up-and-coming UK band CoCo and The Butterfields to perform at London For Guatemala.
The Guatemalan-American actor - who previously appeared in hits such as 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Inside Llewyn Davis' - is a huge fan of the group and has asked them to perform at the benefit for volcano victims.
The indie-pop act - which is led by Tom Twyman and Dulcima Showan - said: ''We were thrilled to hear that Oscar Isaac and Gaby Moreno enjoyed our music and are honoured to be performing at the London For Guatemala fundraiser.
''The eruption has had such a devastating effect on so many people's lives we're humbled that we can play even a small role in helping them rebuild.''
The Fuego volcano eruption in June was one of the biggest ever recorded and led to the deaths of more than 150 people in the Central American country.
The benefit event - which is being hosted by Oscar and Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno - will take place on August 2 at the Everyman Cinema in Muswell Hill in London.
CoCo and The Butterfields - whose new single 'Monsters' is set to be released on August 17 - have previously performed sold-out shows across the UK and Europe, including appearances at the world-famous Glastonbury and Bestival festivals.
