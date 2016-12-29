The late Dominican-American fashion designer rose to fame in the 1960s as one of the couturiers who dressed U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

De la Renta died at the age of 82 in 2014, but his eponymous fashion house continues to dress high-profile figures, from film stars to royalty, and offers fragrances, jewellery and home goods.

Now, the U.S. Postal Service has decided to pay tribute to the style icon with a special collection of stamps designed in his honour.

"De la Renta's innovative designs and close attention to detail are said to have elevated American style and brought international attention to New York as a world leader in fashion," said the Postal Service in a statement.

For his stamps, the U.S. Postal Service has included a black and white portrait of the designer by fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, as well as 10 stamps with details from some of his most exquisite gowns, which were put together by art director Derry Noyes.

Some of the stamps show close-up views of patterned or colourful fabric, while others show more of the full dress, including the shoes worn by models walking on a runway.

Mary-Anne Penner, U.S. Postal Service Director, Stamp Services, said that she was excited to unveil the special stamps.

"The new year is shaping up to be exceptional as the Postal Service continues to produce stamps that celebrate the people, events and cultural milestones that are unique to the history of our great nation," she said.

Penner also described the new stamps as part of a showcase of "miniature works of art to help continue telling America's story."