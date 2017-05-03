Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has claimed he could become a ''very English'' James Bond.
The Hollywood star is among a number of big-name actors who have been suggested as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig when he chooses to leave the iconic franchise, and Orlando has revealed what he may bring to the role.
He shared: ''I grew up loving those films. Who didn't, you know? But I'm sure they're going to probably do more with Daniel and who knows where they will go with that.
''That franchise is part of the fabric of our society. It's something that people really relate and laugh at and enjoy.
''A little bit of who Jack [Sparrow from 'Pirates of the Caribbean'] is, that kind of wink and twinkle behind the eye is what I always saw in both Sean Connery and Roger Moore and what they did.
''And I love what Daniel Craig did. It's, like, muscular and dynamic - I think there's a combination of all of that that's really interesting.''
And Orlando revealed he could bring something similar to the role if he was cast as the British agent.
Asked to describe his own version of Bond, Orlando said: ''I think there'd be a bit of that. You know, a bit of that very English ... but that sort of twinkle with the muscular dynamic.''
However, the 40-year-old star also admitted that the film franchise could move in a dramatically different direction in the coming years.
He told the BBC: ''Who knows? They could do a woman in the world we live in today ... who knows where they'll go with it? I don't know. But I do love that world and who doesn't, you know.''
