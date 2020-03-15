Orlando Bloom was celibate for six months before he started dating Katy Perry.

The 43-year-old actor - who is expecting his first child with the 'Roar' hitmaker - has revealed he abstained from sex for half of the year before he started seeing the 35-year-old pop superstar in January 2016.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star had told his friend Laird Hamilton that he ''wasn't happy'' and he suggested trying taking a period of celibacy, and it ended up making Orlando better at ''relating to women'' and the ''feminine within'' himself - though he admitted he doesn't think it's a ''healthy'' and ''advisable'' thing to do.

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, he recalled: ''Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.'

''It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'

''I was going to do three months [of abstaining], but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself.

''It was insane.

''I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.''

Orlando and Katy dated for 10 months and split briefly, before getting back together in 2017, and on Valentine's Day 2020 (14.02.20), the British actor popped the question.

The 'Carnival Row' star - who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - admitted ''the whole family is over the moon'' by his and Katy's pregnancy news.

He told the publication: ''This kind of joy isn't something you can put into words - or really wrap your head around.

''Obviously, we've known for a long time before going public.

''As you can imagine, it's such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world.

''The whole family is over the moon.''

Orlando also revealed that his son Flynn told him he and Katy are ''the fun couple'' out of them and his mom Miranda and her Snap Inc. CEO husband Evan Spiegel.

He said: ''My son put it so well. I asked, 'What's it like with Mum and her husband? How's it different to us?'.

''He smiled. 'You're the fun couple.'''