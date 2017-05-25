Orlando Bloom wants more children.

The 40-year-old actor - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - made the admission as he was interviewed by a seven-year-old girl near the red carpet at a special 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' screening in SoHo.

He said to the little girl: ''Do you have a question? Is it a nice, friendly question? Because you can ask me anything you like as long as it's nice and friendly.''

And when asked by the young fan if he wanted any more children, he shared: ''Yes, I do. Can you find me someone who's really sweet, kind and lovely to have kids with?''

It comes after Orlando admitted he sacrificed career opportunities for the sake of his son.

He shared: ''I'm grafting. You know, I took a window of time over the last few years to be present for my son and for my ex-partner, who ... we have a great relationship raising our son.''

And the British actor explained that now Miranda is dating Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, he feels more comfortable with the idea of being at work.

He added: ''In recent times, she's settled and happy in a relationship and I've felt more readily available to really feel like I could leave to go to work.

''But it's hard. The marketplace is full and there's a lot of fantastic talent out there. People always want the new and so there's a handful of really great films that get made, and it's a very competitive market.''