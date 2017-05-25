Orlando Bloom - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - wants more children when he meets the right woman.
Orlando Bloom wants more children.
The 40-year-old actor - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - made the admission as he was interviewed by a seven-year-old girl near the red carpet at a special 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' screening in SoHo.
He said to the little girl: ''Do you have a question? Is it a nice, friendly question? Because you can ask me anything you like as long as it's nice and friendly.''
And when asked by the young fan if he wanted any more children, he shared: ''Yes, I do. Can you find me someone who's really sweet, kind and lovely to have kids with?''
It comes after Orlando admitted he sacrificed career opportunities for the sake of his son.
He shared: ''I'm grafting. You know, I took a window of time over the last few years to be present for my son and for my ex-partner, who ... we have a great relationship raising our son.''
And the British actor explained that now Miranda is dating Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, he feels more comfortable with the idea of being at work.
He added: ''In recent times, she's settled and happy in a relationship and I've felt more readily available to really feel like I could leave to go to work.
''But it's hard. The marketplace is full and there's a lot of fantastic talent out there. People always want the new and so there's a handful of really great films that get made, and it's a very competitive market.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
The actor didn't want to be "wolfy".
Tragedy strikes in Manchester
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
Using the basic plot from the Alexandre Dumas novel, this film diverges wildly by adding...