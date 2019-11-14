Orlando Bloom wants ''more kids'' when the time is right.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star - who already has eight-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - has made no secret of the fact he'd like to start a family with fiance Katy Perry, but he has admitted he only wants to extend his brood when he can give his undivided attention to his family.

He admitted: ''I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids.''

The 42-year-old actor says when you are younger it's easy to fall for the romanticised ''Hollywood idea of love and relationships''.

He added to Man About Town magazine: ''I want to make sure when I embark on that, it's with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.

''Because I think when you're younger, we've all been sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and kids, and actually, what it really takes is communication and compromise, so life looks like somebody who's willing to communicate and find joy in the simple and small moments.''

The dark-haired hunk previously gushed about how excited he is about his future with the 35-year-old US pop superstar, though he knows their respective careers won't make things easy.

He said: ''I can't wait to get married again and have more kids at some point in my life.

''That's really important to me but I still feel like I'm growing up.

''Being in this industry, there's so much public attention and you're often flung to the far corners of the world.

''You can spend a lot of time apart and that can be challenging, so I think it's important to make each relationship your own.''

The couple got engaged in February, and Katy recently revealed they want to get married in a ''Gothic Irish castle''.

The 'Small Talk' hitmaker has her heart set on tying the knot with the 'Lord of the Rings' actor at a ''fairy tale'' location and the centuries old Ashford Castle, which is located on the shore of Lough Corrib in Ireland, is the favourite potential venue.

A source said in September: ''She and Orlando are looking into tying the knot at a Gothic Irish castle. It's going to be a fairy tale extravaganza.''

The pair are rumoured to be planning to get hitched in December.