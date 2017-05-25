Orlando Bloom wants a wife.

The 40-year-old actor - who was previously married to Miranda Kerr and split from Katy Perry earlier this year - is on the lookout for a new partner that will present him with thoughtful gifts.

After admiring a rose pin on 'Extra' reporter A.J. Calloway's suit, the presenter told him it had been a gift from his spouse Dionne and Orlando smiled and replied: ''See? I need a wife. Can you get me a wife? I want a wife -- that's what I'm looking for, a wife that will get me a pin like that.''

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' actor never goes anywhere without a bracelet his six-year-old son Flynn - who he has with Miranda - made for him because it makes him feel like the little boy is always there by his side.

He explained: ''I like to think of him being with me at all times. I FaceTime every day, but when he's not here, I got a bird on my wrist.''

Young Flynn ''loves pirates'' but Orlando was hesitant to show him his roles in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series at first.

He said: ''I was hesitant and reluctant to show him the films, because I wanted to be Dad.''

But when the youngster started school, the actor felt the time was right to watch the movies with his son, and was delighted by the little boy's reaction.

He recalled: ''I sat him down and I was like, 'We're gonna watch a pirate movie.' He was like, 'Cool,' because he loves pirates anyway. I'm the blacksmith in the first movie, and I come along and he's like, 'That's you!'

''He made a whole bunch of faces till he was finally on board with it then he was like, 'Can you really hold your breath for that long underwater?' He's charming and sweet and I love him.''

The British star was delighted to reunite with Johnny Depp on the new movie.

He gushed: ''He's a mensch... I've known Johnny for 15, 16 years. I'm grateful to him.''