Orlando Bloom turned down an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' because of his dyslexia.

The 42-year-old actor was offered the prestigious hosting role on the comedy sketch series but felt ''really insecure'', partly due to the learning disorder, but also because of the pressure of fame after starring in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Lord of the Rings' franchises.

He said: ''I was just like, partly my dyslexia, partly like that window of time where I couldn't even ... think straight and see the wood through the trees.

''You've got to read and then also ... I didn't have perspective.

''It's like you're in a burning car. When you're in our business, you get into this burning car ... and it's like ... you're in the car and you're like, 'Wow, look at this, they love it.' Then you go, 'F**k it's hot. How the f**k ... I've got to get out of this burning car.'

''The reality is you have to be able to get into the burning car, know that you're getting into a burning car, put the suit on, have all this gel so you don't get hot and burned. 'Yeah, I'm driving this burning car!'

''Then you have to get out of the burning car, make sure you've got a support team to make sure that you're safe and happy. Then you go, 'Ok, cool, I'll get back into the burning car when I do.' ''

These days, the 'Carnival Row' actor - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and is engaged to Katy Perry - has gained better perspective and now he'd jump at the chance to host the long-running show.

He told DJ Howard Stern: ''You only really live and enjoy this life, this craziness that we're doing if you can, related to what's really happening in your life and the everyday things that make you happy.

''And if you completely disassociate from those things, then you're lost, in my mind...

''I was in a burning car and I just didn't know how to get out and I couldn't do 'Saturday Night Live'.''

Asked if he'd do it now, he said: ''Oh, in a heartbeat. I'd love to.''