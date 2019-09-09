Orlando Bloom turned down the chance to host 'Saturday Night Live' because his dyslexia made himw ary of having to read cue cards.
Orlando Bloom turned down an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' because of his dyslexia.
The 42-year-old actor was offered the prestigious hosting role on the comedy sketch series but felt ''really insecure'', partly due to the learning disorder, but also because of the pressure of fame after starring in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Lord of the Rings' franchises.
He said: ''I was just like, partly my dyslexia, partly like that window of time where I couldn't even ... think straight and see the wood through the trees.
''You've got to read and then also ... I didn't have perspective.
''It's like you're in a burning car. When you're in our business, you get into this burning car ... and it's like ... you're in the car and you're like, 'Wow, look at this, they love it.' Then you go, 'F**k it's hot. How the f**k ... I've got to get out of this burning car.'
''The reality is you have to be able to get into the burning car, know that you're getting into a burning car, put the suit on, have all this gel so you don't get hot and burned. 'Yeah, I'm driving this burning car!'
''Then you have to get out of the burning car, make sure you've got a support team to make sure that you're safe and happy. Then you go, 'Ok, cool, I'll get back into the burning car when I do.' ''
These days, the 'Carnival Row' actor - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and is engaged to Katy Perry - has gained better perspective and now he'd jump at the chance to host the long-running show.
He told DJ Howard Stern: ''You only really live and enjoy this life, this craziness that we're doing if you can, related to what's really happening in your life and the everyday things that make you happy.
''And if you completely disassociate from those things, then you're lost, in my mind...
''I was in a burning car and I just didn't know how to get out and I couldn't do 'Saturday Night Live'.''
Asked if he'd do it now, he said: ''Oh, in a heartbeat. I'd love to.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...