Orlando Bloom is still ''friends'' with his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry as he wants to be an example to others to show that break-ups ''don't have to be about hate''.
Orlando Bloom is still ''friends'' with Katy Perry.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star insists he is still close with his ex-girlfriend and wants to be an example to others to show that break-ups ''don't have to be about hate''.
He said: ''We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate.''
And the 40-year-old actor also maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares six-year-old Flynn.
He added: ''With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the internet where people have made up lies [about us]. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well.''
And Orlando is ''excited'' about ageing and believes the next 10 years will be the best of his life.
He told the new issue of ELLE magazine: ''I'm just waiting for the age lines to get deeper in my face. I'm excited about the prospect of the next 10 years. Actors do their most interesting stuff between 40 and 50. I mean, f**k - I hope that's the case for me! ...
''You're no longer number one in the world. You look at everything around you and ask, 'What is going on?' ... I had so much [success] in my twenties, most of my thirties was [spent] figuring out which way was up. I love what I do. It came from that connection kids felt with [The Lord of the Rings'] Legolas, or [Pirates of the Caribbean's] Will Turner. I'm looking for that thing again.''
