The 42-year-old actor has put his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for almost $9 million, following his engagement to singer Katy Perry.
Orlando purchased the property in the trendy and pricey Trousdale Estates area a little under two years ago for $7 million from Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragones, who had acquired the home in 2011.
Originally a perfectly ordinary 1950s ranch-style residence, Miguel transformed the property into a luxury pad reminiscent of a Miami Beach boutique hotel with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.
The home comes complete with a secured courtyard entry, a swimming pool and spa, several floor-to-ceiling glass doors, three ensuite bathrooms, and an informal dining area with family room.
It's not known as of yet whether the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star will purchase a new property to move in with Katy, or whether the couple will choose one of the singer's several LA homes to take residence in.
The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker has two multi-million dollar homes in Beverly Hills, and is still currently in a battle to acquire the eight-acre, multi-structure Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary convent in Los Feliz she hopes to convert to a sprawling family compound.
Meanwhile, Orlando's romance with Katy almost never happened after Katy had ''given up on love'' when she first met the Hollywood star, following her split with ex-husband Russell Brand in 2012.
A source said: ''Katy gave up on love in the early years. But within the past couple of years, her relationship with Orlando has been stronger than ever.''
The 'Roar' hitmaker - who was married to Russell for two years - had trust issues when she first began dating Orlando in 2016 and actually broke things off for a brief period in March 2017 before the pair later reconciled in August of the same year.
