Orlando Bloom admitted his son still thinks he can walk on water.

The 40-year-old actor and ''super dad'' has starred in all of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films - including a 10 minute appearance in the upcoming pirates' sequel 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' in which he plays Will Turner, father to Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

As a result, Bloom has had to do various stunts throughout his career but after ''walking'' his six-year-old son Flynn, whom he has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, through some of his classic movies he revealed his son still believes his pop can walk from ''one side of the ocean to the other''.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday (24.05.16) and discussing his son's reaction to him being a film star, Bloom revealed: ''He was like, 'wait a second, how long can you hold your breath under water for? Can you really do that?' and I'm like, 'Yeah bruv, forever, I can like walk from one side of the ocean to the other,' because he still believes that, yeah I'm super dad.''

But Bloom admitted he ''freaked out'' whilst showing the Certificate 12 films to the under-age youngster, after he saw him get ''disgruntled'' with what he was seeing on a little TV screen he set up for his son in France last year.

Bloom recalled: ''I just flicked it on and he was just watching it. I had a video camera on him as he was watching it and he was like, 'Wait, that's you. What? That's you' and then he was a little disgruntled which is what I was freaked out about, I was like, 'Wait, I should have spoken to a child therapist even before I'd thought about doing this, what was I thinking, it was a bad idea.' And then he loved it.''