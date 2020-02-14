Orlando Bloom's new tattoo of his son's name in Morse code is misspelled.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to show off his new forearm piece in tribute to his nine-year-old son Flynn - who he has with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - and after many fans posted in the comments under a snap of the inking to point out that the code was wrong, the tattoo artist admitted there was a dot missing and that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star will be getting it fixed at a later date.

The black body art also features the movie star's son's date of birth and the time he arrived into the world in January 2011.

Orlando captioned the post: ''new #tattoo can you guess who? (sic)''

And the tattooist - whose Instagram handle is @balazsbercsenyi - posted another snap of the ink, and added: ''A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :) (sic)''

Orlando was married to Flynn's mother between 2010 and 2013.

The 36-year-old Australian model married Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the pair have children Hart, 21 months, and son Myles, who was born last October.

Orlando is engaged to marry pop superstar Katy Perry - who he popped the question to last Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

Meanwhile, the 'Never Really Over' singer recently joked she ''can't afford'' to invite Lionel Richie to their wedding.

The 35-year-old singer revealed that her 'American Idol' co-stars Lionel and Luke Bryan won't be attending her wedding later this year, joking they were simply too expensive to invite.

Katy - who was married to comedian Russell Brand between 2010 and 2012 - laughed: ''I can't afford them! Like I said I can't afford them.

''I mean, no. I mean, look ... They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again.''

The singer also opened up about the progress of her wedding planning, insisting she's not a ''bridezilla''.

She shared: ''I'm actually like a, not a bridezilla. I call myself, like, a bridechilla. I'm like, 'I'm kinda chill.'

''But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.''