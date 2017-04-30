Orlando Bloom ''consciously'' decided to take a step back from his acting career when he got divorced from Miranda Kerr to provide some stability for his son.
The 'Lord of the Rings' actor has made few appearances on the big screen in recent years and he has explained he took time out to provide his six-year-old son Flynn with stability when he and his former wife Miranda Kerr - who is now engaged to Snapchat boss Evan Spiegel - separated in 2013 but is now throwing himself back into his career as things are now more settled.
He said: ''I'm no less driven. I have a six-year-old son and I made a conscious choice to be present for my child at a period when me and his mum were separating. I'd never regret that.
''Now that everything is more settled - she's happy and engaged and I'm happy with a stable home environment - I have a deep desire to work.''
And the 'Unlocked' actor feels lucky he is in a position to be able to be selective about his work.
He added: ''I'm fortunate that I don't have to jump into stuff, I can be selective. I'm excited about it.''
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge' star - who recently split from Katy Perry - has been the subject to a lot of scrutiny over his personal life but he tries not to pay any attention to it.
He said: ''I selectively don't look at it. You can only live day by day and when your head hits the pillow, think, 'Well I did my best today.'
''Obviously tabloids sell stories and if they're positive they don't sell as well as they do when they're negative. They're always going to put a spin on things and create an idea of something.''
Orlando's charity work with UNICEF helps him maintain perspective.
He told Total Film magazine: ''I've just come back from Nigeria where you see how these kids have witnessed Boko Haram split their parents' throats. The rest of the world is Disneyland relative to what some people are going through.''
