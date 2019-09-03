Orlando Bloom was left red-faced when the engagement ring he bought for Katy got stuck in his pocked during the romantic proposal.
Orlando Bloom's proposal to Katy Perry didn't go as planned.
The 'Carnival Row' actor admitted he was left red-faced when the engagement ring he bought for Katy got stuck in his pocked during the romantic proposal but he blames his jeweller for the mishap.
Orlando, 42, told BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball: ''It wasn't too bad, I just couldn't get the ring out of my jacket... I had a premonition because I said to the guy who I bought the ring from.
''He's a friend and I said just make sure the ring box isn't too big. He said it will be fine and I just knew it, it was too big clearly because I couldn't get it out of my pocket.''
Meanwhile, Katy, 34, previously revealed Orlando was ''so nervous'' about proposing.
She said: ''It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, at this Italian restaurant. Because when I get, like, a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he's, like, clean shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes and I'm like, 'Oh something is going down.' Well, I mean, he was letting me like ... we were ordering everything and it was like, 'Who is this person?'
''He must have been so nervous - actually he was, he was going like this [takes deep breaths] - and then I thought I was going somewhere and I wasn't and then I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It's like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you're like, 'Oh my god?' I was like, 'Oh my god!'''
Katy - who was previously married to Russell Brand - and Orlando - who is divorced from Miranda Kerr, with whom he raises son Flynn, eight - first met at the Golden Globe awards three years ago when Olando swiped some fast food from her table.
She said: ''In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes.
''He stole one off of my table, I was sitting with Denzel Washington he took it and I was like, 'Wait! Who- oh, wow, you're so hot. Fine, take it.'
''Then I saw him at a party [afterwards] and was like, 'How are those onions sitting on your molars?' He was like, 'I like you' and then, you know, cut to...''
