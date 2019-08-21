Orlando Bloom feels ''blessed'' to have a good sex life because intimacy is a ''really important'' part of life.
Orlando Bloom feels ''blessed'' to have a good sex life.
The 'Carnival Row' actor - who is engaged to Katy Perry - believes making love to a partner is a ''really important part of life'' because it's such a strong way to make a connection.
He said: ''I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it's a way to connect, it's a way to show intimacy. Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you're blessed, right?''
After the 42-year-old actor proposed to the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker earlier this year, things couldn't be better for them.
He said: ''We're doing great. Being engaged is a lot of work, but we're building a castle that we can inhabit, a metaphorical castle.''
And with previous failed marriages - to Miranda Kerr and Russell Brand respectively - behind them, Orlando and Katy have a realistic attitude and know things won't always be perfect in their relationship.
Orlando told News.com.au: ''For both of us, we feel old enough and wise enough to know that the odds are stacked up against any relationship.''
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with Miranda - thinks the ''little'' gestures are very important in a relationship.
He said: ''In every important relationship, it's always the little things you do for each other that add up.
''I'm just thinking about how far I can I go without getting myself into trouble.
''But things like writing a note, showing appreciation for that person and making sure they feel that you care, that you see what they're doing, that you appreciate what they're doing and that you try to make them feel safe and connected and grounded. That's something that I think we both try to do for one another.''
And it's not just in his romantic relationships that Orlando thinks small gestures are important as he also tries to do the same for his son.
He said: ''I try to be really off the phone and create memories and moments. I try to be consistent, I try to do the little things because I think all the little things add up, like going to buy an ice cream or cup of a tea as well as routine things.
''I do a bit of storytelling at night. A couple of weeks ago I got dressed up to create a character that was part of the bedtime story which I did for him and some of his buddies. I love doing things like that for him.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...