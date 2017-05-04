Orlando Bloom sacrificed career opportunities for the sake of his son.

The 40-year-old star - who has six-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - has admitted to prioritising his family life over his acting career in the immediate aftermath of his divorce from the Australian model in 2013.

Orlando shared: ''I'm grafting. You know, I took a window of time over the last few years to be present for my son and for my ex-partner, who ... we have a great relationship raising our son.''

The British actor explained that since Miranda started dating Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel in 2015, he has felt more comfortable with the idea of being at work.

He told the BBC: ''In recent times, she's settled and happy in a relationship and I've felt more readily available to really feel like I could leave to go to work.

''But it's hard. The marketplace is full and there's a lot of fantastic talent out there. People always want the new and so there's a handful of really great films that get made, and it's a very competitive market.''

And despite his earlier career successes, Orlando admitted to being frequently overlooked for roles he covets.

He said: ''There's often stuff that I'd love to be a part of and I don't get. Any actor that you will speak to will say the same thing, you know.''

Even though he is surrounded by the glitz and glamour of the movie industry, Orlando previously claimed that his charity work with UNICEF has helped him to maintain a good sense of perspective.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor said: ''I've just come back from Nigeria where you see how these kids have witnessed Boko Haram split their parents' throats.

''The rest of the world is Disneyland relative to what some people are going through.''