Orlando Bloom wants to ''lay a really grounded foundation'' with fiancée Katy Perry before they get married.

The 42-year-old actor popped the question to the 'Roar' singer in February, but has said they're not rushing into getting married because they want to focus on creating ''a feeling of trust and safety'' before they officially commit to their marriage.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he said: ''[We] are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship. To be honest, that's part of the job, right? You have to do the ground work together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.''

His comments echo those made by 34-year-old Katy earlier this month, who said she was taking it slow with wedding preparations, because she believes creating a ''beautiful foundation'' for their romance is ''important''.

She said: ''Well, I think we're doing really great and we're really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house. I

''I'm saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. Because he was married before and It's not the same in your 30s as you know.''

Both Katy and Orlando have been married before, with the 'Swish Swish' singer having tied the knot with comedian Russell Brand for just 14 months until their split in 2011, and Orlando with Miranda Kerr - with whom he has eight-year-old son Flynn - from 2010 to 2013.

The Hollywood couple have been dating on and off since 2016, and previously split in 2017 before they rekindled their romance in April the following year, and then eventually got engaged in February.