Orlando Bloom thinks Katy Perry is ''blooming''.

The 43-year-old actor - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is thrilled his fiancee is pregnant and thinks she looks great with her growing bump.

He shared a photo of the 'Firework' hitmaker taken earlier in the day on Saturday (07.03.20) and wrote on Instagram: ''My babies blooming [heart emoji] (sic)''

The 'Roar' hitmaker surprised fans this week when she revealed she is expecting her first child with Orlando during the music video for 'Never Worn White'.

At the end of the video, Katy can be seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to Instagram to confirm the news.

The 35-year-old singer said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that.

''There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.''

The couple are ''excited and happy'' about their baby news.

She said: ''So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore.

''I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

''I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''

And she joked: ''I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious.''

Katy later thanked fans for their kind messages following her happy announcement.

She tweeted: ''love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it's overwhelmingly lovely. thank u #NeverWornWhite #babycat (sic)''