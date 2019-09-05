Orlando Bloom quipped his son needs ''therapy'' to cope with his famous parenting team - which includes himself, model Miranda Kerr, singer Katy Perry and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.
Orlando Bloom quipped his son needs ''therapy'' to cope with his famous parenting team.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has joked his eight-year-old son Flynn - who he was with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - would need therapy as he has so many famous influences including Orlando's fiance Katy Perry as his soon-to-be stepmother and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel as his stepfather.
Orlando said: ''I always was like, 'Listen, we're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives. We have a child. Let's do whatever it takes. My son has got Evan Spiegel as his stepdad. The titans of industry. Miranda the supermodel and Katy Perry as his [future stepmom] ... He needs to get in therapy right now.''
And Orlando can't wait to give Flynn a brother or sister.
Speaking to Howard Stern on Sirius XM, he added: ''I love kids. She's great with kids. It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that.''
Meanwhile, Orlando previously insisted he doesn't want to get divorced again.
He said: ''It's important to me that we are aligned - I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again. And we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged.''
The 'Troy' star popped the question to the 34-year-old singer, whom he's been dating on and off since 2016, on Valentine's Day while they were in a helicopter.
He explained of the proposal: ''She loves a big moment. I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments. The cool thing about what we're doing - we're learning to do the small together. I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is. And I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...