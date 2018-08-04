Orlando Bloom became Lord of the Spiders as he caught a giant spider in his bathroom and showed off to his co-star in the fantasy franchise, Dominic Monaghan on Friday (03.08.18).
Orlando Bloom captured a giant spider in his bathroom - completely naked.
The 'Lord of the Rings' star shared his delight at getting the eight-legged insect inside a jar - before setting it free - with his co-star in Peter Jackson's fantasy trilogy, Dominic Monaghan [Meriadoc Brandybuck], who he tagged in the post, and his 1.9 million Instagram followers on Friday (03.08.18).
Sharing a video of him standing in the nude with the spider safely in the glass, Orlando said: ''Will he bite at me? Well, clearly not because he's in a glass, but I thought I'd ask you, you insect lover you.''
The 41-year-old actor - who is dating pop star Katy Perry - then added: ''Miss you pal. ''I'm going to free him now.''
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has a habit of showing off his hunky body.
For his West End show 'Killer Joe', which has been a hit in the British capital this summer, he shows off his bare bum, and he famously revealed his penis whilst paddle-boarding in the buff with girlfriend Katy in 2016.
Orlando later claimed that he had no idea he would have been photographed at that moment because they'd been ''completely alone'' for five days, but admitted he found the experience freeing.
He spilled: ''It was extremely surprising. I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen.
''I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days with nothing around us.
''So I had a moment of feeling free . . . What can I tell you?''
